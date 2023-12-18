AD
Entertainment News

‘Elf’ getting the most streams this holiday season, industry scanners say

todayDecember 18, 2023

Warner Bros. Pictures

Everybody has their favorite Christmas movie, but the industry analysts at Samba TV say they’ve unwrapped the data on the ones being watched the most this year.

Jon Favreau‘s Elf, starring Will Ferrell, was streamed by 9 million households in the U.S. between November 10 and December 10, topping all the competition, according to data shared exclusively with USA Today.

The outlet explains Samba considers a “watch” a given household watching at least five minutes of a given film.

Coming in second was Chevy Chase and company in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, which was streamed by 8 million households in that time; Home Alone ranked third, with 7.1 million views.

When it comes to new holiday fare, Netflix’s Best. Christmas. Ever! starring Jason Biggs and Heather Graham was watched by 2.3 million households, good enough for fourth place.

Netflix’s The Family Switch, starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, tied for fifth with another new entry, Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis RossCandy Cane Lane on Prime Video. Both titles were streamed in 1.9 million households in the U.S.

