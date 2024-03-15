AD
Elijah Wood, Yvette Nicole Brown and more added to CBS Studios’ animated ‘Among Us’

todayMarch 15, 2024

Among Us, the animated adaptation of the hit video game, has attracted some colorful Hollywood names, CBS Studios announced Friday.

Among Us, which at one point had some 500 million monthly active users and more than 4 billion views on YouTube, has groups of small, colorful space-suited characters trying to fix a damaged ship called the Skeld — and avoiding a murderous imposter among them who wants to sabotage their craft.

The Lord of the RingsElijah Wood has joined the cast as Green; Community and Avengers: Endgame actress Yvette Nicole Brown will play Orange; WandaVision co-star Randall Park will voice Red; and Ashley Johnson, a veteran voice-over actress who guested in another game adaptation, HBO’s The Last of Us, will play Purple.

According to the game’s producer and the forthcoming show’s co-producer Innersloth, Red is the Skeld’s captain, known as a “blowhard” and a “people-pleaser.” Purple is the sarcastic, suspicious chief of security; Green is the “just happy to be there” intern; and Orange is the “spineless corporate shill” and head of HR on the ship.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

