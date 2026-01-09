AD
Buck Country Music News

Ella Langley manifested her collab with Miranda Lambert on ‘Choosin’ Texas’

todayJanuary 9, 2026

Ella Langley & Miranda Lambert (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

With a collection of CMA and ACM awards, two #1 duets with Riley Green and one on her own with “Weren’t for the Wind,” it would have seemed that Ella Langley‘s career couldn’t get much hotter. 

But the Alabama native envisioned something more: a meeting of the minds with superstar Miranda Lambert.

“I put her on my manifestation board to write a song with for two years in a row,” Ella tells ABC Audio. “It’s just crazy how things work out. You know, you just think of something and you just hope one day that maybe that can happen. And next thing you know you’re putting out the song and she’s a writer on it. So that’s been so cool.” 

“The guidance I’ve gotten from her is incredible,” Ella adds. ﻿ 

Not only is Miranda a co-writer on “Choosin’ Texas,” she’s also a co-producer on the song.

The lead single from Ella’s sophomore album has just become her biggest hit so far on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100, coming in at #5, which happens to be its current rank on the Country Airplay tally as well. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

