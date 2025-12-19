AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Ella Langley & Miranda Lambert are making records — and setting them, too

todayDecember 19, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Ella Langley (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

Miranda Lambert couldn’t be prouder of Ella Langley.

“Y’all sure are ‘Choosin’ Texas,’” Miranda wrote on her socials on Friday. “Proud of this song @ellalangleymusic.”

Miranda is personally involved with the tune, having both co-written and co-produced it. 

It’s a collaboration that seems to working incredibly well, since “Choosin’ Texas” managed to make it to #9 on the country chart in only six weeks. That’s the fastest a solo female artist has made it to the top 10 this decade, according the graphic included in Miranda’s post. 

Of course, Ella’s also at #1 this week with “Don’t Mind If I Do” with Riley Green

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%