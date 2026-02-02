AD
Buck Country Music News

Ella Langley scatters ‘Dandelion’ seeds on headlining tour

todayFebruary 2, 2026

Ella Langley’s The Dandelion Tour (Courtesy Ella Langley/Sony)

Ella Langley‘s sophomore album, Dandelion, will be out April 10, and she’s planning a tour to match.

“You know we had to take this record on the road… So excited to announce The Dandelion Tour!” she wrote on Instagram. “Also, bringing some of my favorite people along, you won’t wanna miss this.”

Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose and Laci Kaye Booth will open the 16-date run, which kicks off May 7 in Toledo, Ohio.

St. Louis, Oklahoma City and Austin are just some of the spots The Dandelion Tour will hit before it wraps Aug. 15 in Fort Worth.

You can register now for presales, which start Thursday, before tickets go on sale to the public Friday. 

It will be a busy 2026 for Ella, who also has dates on Eric Church‘s Free the Machine Tour and Morgan Wallen‘s Still the Problem Tour.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

