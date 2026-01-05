Ella Langley ventures into Taylor Swift territory on the Hot 100

Ella Langley (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

They’re “Choosin’ Texas” all over the place these days. This week, Ella Langley‘s latest hit becomes her first top 10 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 ranking.

Just how hot is Ella’s song, which was co-written and co-produced and Miranda Lambert? It surges from #48 to #5, where it’s just a few spots away from another country cousin: Taylor Swift reigns at #1 for the ninth week with “The Fate of Ophelia.”

The lead single from Ella’s forthcoming sophomore album is also #1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

There’s no doubt the Alabama native’s a hot commodity these days. So far, she has five CMA trophies, four ACMs, a coveted spot on the 2026 New Faces show, and recently topped the chart with “Don’t Mind If I Do,” her second #1 with Riley Green.