Buck Country Music News

Ella Langley ventures into Taylor Swift territory on the Hot 100

todayJanuary 5, 2026

Ella Langley (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

They’re “Choosin’ Texas” all over the place these days. This week, Ella Langley‘s latest hit becomes her first top 10 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 ranking. 

Just how hot is Ella’s song, which was co-written and co-produced and Miranda Lambert? It surges from #48 to #5, where it’s just a few spots away from another country cousin: Taylor Swift reigns at #1 for the ninth week with “The Fate of Ophelia.” 

The lead single from Ella’s forthcoming sophomore album is also #1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart. 

There’s no doubt the Alabama native’s a hot commodity these days. So far, she has five CMA trophies, four ACMs, a coveted spot on the 2026 New Faces show, and recently topped the chart with “Don’t Mind If I Do,” her second #1 with Riley Green.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

