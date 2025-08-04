AD
‘Ella McCay’ trailer: Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis star in new James L. Brooks film

todayAugust 4, 2025

20th Century Studios

The trailer for James L. Brooks‘ latest film has arrived.

20th Century Studios released the official trailer for the upcoming film Ella McCay on Monday.

Emma Mackey and Jamie Lee Curtis star in the new comedy from the director of Broadcast News and As Good as It Gets.

Mackey plays the titular Ella McCay, an idealistic young woman who “juggles her family and work life in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them,” according to an official synopsis.

“Aunt Helen, I have a ridiculously serious problem and you’re the only one I can tell,” Mackey’s Ella says to Curtis’ Helen in the trailer.

“I’m about to add to your problems, Ella. Your father’s here,” she responds.

An all-star cast including Jack LowdenKumail NanjianiAyo EdebiriRebecca HallJulie KavnerJoey BrooksAlbert Brooks and Woody Harrelson also star in the film.

Ella McCay arrives in theaters on Dec. 12.

