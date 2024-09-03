AD
Entertainment News

Ellen DeGeneres’ final stand-up special, ‘For Your Approval’, hits Netflix Sept. 24

todaySeptember 3, 2024

Netflix has revealed that comedian and former talk show giant Ellen DeGeneres‘ final stand-up special ever will hit the streamer on Sept. 24. 

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval will be her second original comedy special for the streamer following 2018’s Relatable.

Ellen’s daytime talk show ended its 19-year run in 2022, following a BuzzFeed expose in 2020 that The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s behind-the-scenes environment was the opposite of its “be kind” mantra: accusations of racism, sexual misconduct and intimidation were leveled by former staffers.

Following that, supposed examples of DeGeneres being “mean” went viral.

Her fall from grace will apparently be a part of the new show, which was teased with the tagline, “This will be Ellen’s last special and yes, she’s going to talk about it.”

Netflix further teases, “Ellen gets personal and reveals what she’s been doing since being ‘kicked out of show business.’ From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings the laughs through life’s most real and absurd realities.”

As reported in July, DeGeneres has been talking onstage about being “canceled,” with SFGate reporting she told an audience member at a show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

