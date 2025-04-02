Ellen Pompeo recalls Taylor Swift video cameo and ‘big ol’ check’ Taylor gave her for charity

L-R: ‘Bad Blood’ stars Zendaya, Martha Hunt, Taylor Swift, Lily Aldridge, Hailee Steinfeld, Ellen Pompeo; Kevin Mazur/BMA2015/WireImage

Ellen Pompeo is beloved for her role on Grey’s Anatomy, but she says her kids are more impressed by the fact that she was one of the many female stars who appeared in Taylor Swift‘s 2015 video for “Bad Blood.”

Appearing on Wednesday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Pompeo, who had a cameo as “Luna” in the video, said, “I do get a lot of [cool] points for that … that got me so much mileage with both of [my] girls for a stretch.” Pompeo is mother to Stella, 15, and Sienna, 10, as well as son Eli, 8.

“Taylor is such a good girl and I didn’t know her and she invited me to be in the video and I thought, ‘Oh that’ll be fun,’” she recalled. “And I went and did the video, and honestly, it was the easiest thing, it was like an hour or two.”

Pompeo said that she took the opportunity to hit up Taylor for a donation to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which is one of her favorite causes.

“I got up the chutzpah and asked Taylor, ‘Could you write me a big ol’ check for Children’s?'” Pompeo told J-Hud, using the Yiddish word for “nerve.” “And honestly, she knew me all but 20 minutes and that girl wrote me the biggest check without blinking an eye!”

Taylor inviting Pompeo to appear in the “Bad Blood” video wasn’t surprising, considering that she’s such a fan of Grey’s Anatomy that she named her cat Meredith Grey, after Pompeo’s character on the show. She also had Mariska Hargitay, whose Law & Order character inspired the name of her cat Olivia Benson, cameo in the clip, along with Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid, Jessica Alba and other stars.