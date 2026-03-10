Ellie Goulding welcomes second child: ‘This addition to my family fills me with so much joy’

Ellie Goulding attending the Bafta Gala 2026 in London, England, Feb. 12, 2026. (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ellie Goulding is now a mother of two.

She wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday, “On Friday I gave birth to a beautiful healthy baby girl. We are totally obsessed with her. It’s fitting that I spent International Women’s Day with her and the incredible female team at S. Mary’s who provided me and my baby with extraordinary care and kindness. I will always be in awe of midwives.”

Ellie welcomed her daughter with her boyfriend, Beau Minniear. She’s also mom to Arthur, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Caspar Jopling.

Ellie’s message goes on to say, “This addition to my family fills me with so much joy, especially as Arthur is so happy to become a big brother to this little angel.”

The next slide on her Story is a chocolate cake with the message “Welcome baby sister” written on it in icing. There’s also a shot of a massive floral arrangement sitting in a decorative fireplace, with a banner reading, “Oh baby baby” hanging on the mantel.