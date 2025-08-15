AD
Elmo and Abby Cadabby go country as ‘Sesame Street’ comes to the Opry

todayAugust 15, 2025

Elmo and Lauren Alaina (© Grand Ole Opry, photo by Chris Hollo)

There’s typically no shortage of joyous moments on the Opry stage, but that was never more true than when Sesame Street‘s Elmo and Abby Cadabby made their debut on Thursday.

Elmo duetted with Lauren Alaina on her chart-topping hit “Road Less Traveled,” while Abby sang the Loretta Lynn classic “You’re Lookin’ at Country,” with the legend’s granddaughter Tayla Lynn. Four decades ago, Loretta was a guest on the iconic children’s program. 

For the second half of the show, Elmo and Abby stepped up to the podium as guest announcers, all part of Opry 100, as the country music staple celebrates hitting the century mark.  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

