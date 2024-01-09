AD
Rev Rock Report

Elton John announces Oscar viewing party, reveals co-hosts

todayJanuary 9, 2024

L-R: Neil Patrick Harris, Elton John; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Oscars take place in March, and Elton John has confirmed he will host his annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, which raises money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Elton started holding these parties in 1992, and they’ve since raised tens of millions of dollars for the foundation, which aims to destigmatize AIDS, fund treatments and find a cure.

“The countdown is on again for our biggest night of the year, #EJAFOscars!” Elton posted on Instagram. The event will take place on March 10 in West Hollywood and will be co-hosted by Tiffany HaddishNeil Patrick Harris and Harris’ husband, David Burtka

In addition to food and musical performances, which will be announced later, the event usually features a silent auction of one-of-a-kind experiences and luxury goods. And as Elton’s post notes, “Every contribution on this special night fuels our mission to end HIV stigma and spread greater love and compassion across the globe.” Last year’s event alone raised $9 million.

And since Elton has teased that he’s releasing a new album this year, perhaps he’ll treat attendees to some of the songs?

The 96th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmelwill air live coast to coast on March 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

