Elton John & Brandi Carlile to share ‘Stories from the Edge of Creation’ in NYC, on YouTube

Peggy Sirota

Who Believes In Angels?, the new album from Elton John and Brandi Carlile, was created from scratch in just 20 days by Elton, Brandi, Elton’s collaborator Bernie Taupin and producer Andrew Watt. That experience was documented on film and will premiere in New York City on April 4, the day of the album’s release.

The 30-minute film series, called Who Believes In Angels? Stories From the Edge of Creation, will debut at the 92nd Street Y. Elton, Brandi, Andrew and Bernie will be there to do a live Q&A about the album.

Fans will be able to watch everything, including the Q&A, on Elton’s YouTube channel starting April 5. April 5 is also the day that Elton and Brandi will appear on Saturday Night Live.

You can purchase tickets to the film premiere at 92ny.org.

In other Elton news, he celebrates his 78th birthday on Tuesday and Brandi, Bernie and Andrew have all posted tributes to him. “Happy birthday to my darling Elton,” Brandi wrote on Instagram. “How wonderful life is while you’re in the world.”

“Happy birthday to my dear old pal who never fails to inspire me to be better,” Bernie wrote. “Have a beautiful and blessed day and see ya’ in the Big Apple for the release of a certain collaborative album.” And Andrew wrote, “The happiest of birthdays to my big brother @eltonjohn I couldn’t love you more…musical soulmates.”

Elton’s Instagram Story also rounded up birthday wishes from other celebrities, like Eric Clapton, Donatella Versace and Claudia Schiffer. And Elton’s husband and manager, David Furnish, wrote, “Happy Birthday to my brilliant, beautiful, big-hearted husband. Thank you for all the love and joy you give to me and our sons. Love you forever.”