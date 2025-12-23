Elton John celebrates platinum success of ‘Step Into Christmas’

Artwork for Elton John’s ‘Step Into Christmas’ (Mercury Records)

Elton John is feeling grateful at the continued success of his holiday track “Step Into Christmas.”

It was recently announced that the song, originally released way back in 1973, had been certified platinum in the U.S. and four-times platinum in the U.K. and now Elton has shared his thoughts on the feat in a new post on Instagram.

Posing next to a picture of his platinum plaques, Elton wrote, “A special Christmas present to me! Step Into Christmas has gone platinum in the US and 4× platinum in the UK.”

“To think a song released over 50 years ago is still part of so many people’s festivities (and even sat in the UK Top 10 again this year!) is very special,” he added. “Thank you to everyone who keeps stepping into Christmas, year after year!”

“Step Into Christmas” has re-entered Billboard‘s Holiday Airplay chart every year over the past decade and has returned to the U.K. singles chart every year since 2011. Last year, a new video was created for the song, starring Cara Delevingne as Elton.