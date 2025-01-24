Elton John donating proceeds from his Academy Awards viewing party to LA wildfire relief

Elton at his Academy Awards Party in 2024; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

In March, Elton John will be hosting his annual Academy Awards viewing party, which raises funds for his Elton John AIDS Foundation. But this year that won’t be the only charity it will benefit.

The foundation writes in an Instagram post, “For over 30 years, Los Angeles has helped shape our annual Academy Awards® Viewing Party into the iconic celebration it is today. We are deeply grateful to this vibrant city and its people for their boundless generosity, passion and support.”

The post continues, “The devastation caused by the wildfires has been heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. To give back to this extraordinary community that has given so much to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, we are dedicating a portion of this year’s Oscar Party to wildfire relief and recovery efforts. We love you, Los Angeles.”

Elton’s party, featuring entertainment by his Grammy-nominated pal Chappell Roan, will take place in West Hollywood, California, on March 2 and will be hosted by Elton and his husband, David Furnish, along with co-hosts Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, plus Jean Smart and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

And Elton may find himself celebrating a win at the party: He’s nominated for an Oscar in the category of best original song for his duet with Brandi Carlile, “Never Too Late.”

Over the years, Elton’s annual bash has raised nearly $115 million for the fight to end HIV/AIDS.