Rev Rock Report

Elton John had one of the top tours of 2023

todayNovember 30, 2023

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Elton John ended his touring career in 2023 and did so with one of the top-grossing tours of the year.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour wrapped in July. Sir Elton’s 65 shows this year landed him at #7 on the Billboard Boxscore Top Tours of 2023 list, bringing in $210 million.

Dead & Company’s final tour also brought in the big bucks: $114.7 million, landing them at #15. The Eagles are at #25 with $76.4 million, Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks land at #39 with $56 million and Sting is at #40 with $55.7 mil. 

Other artists making the year-end Top 40 include MetallicaGuns N’ Roses and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

