Elton John hosting online charity competition ‘Style Icon’

Charlotte Tilbury and Elton John attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in March 2024 (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Elton John, reality competition host? Well, sort of.

Elton, his husband David Furnish and their pal Charlotte Tilbury, of the makeup line of the same name, are teaming up to host an online competition called Style Icon. Here’s how it works: Go to StyleIcon.org to submit your photo and a short application spotlighting your personal style. Then, share your profile and encourage friends, family and fans to vote.

The public will then vote for their favorite Style Icon, which will involve supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation in some way — it’s not clear how at the moment. The stylish winner will get tickets to Versace’s show at Milan Fashion Week 2026, $20,000 and an exclusive feature in Flaunt magazine.

“You’ve got flair, and the world needs to see it,” says Elton in an Instagram post announcing the competition.

“If you’re a bold trendsetter who inspires the world with your signature style, join us in our search for the next style icon,” David says.

“But it’s more than glitz and glam,” Elton continues. “This competition is about using your voice and your platform for good.”

“Through your participation, you are supporting lifesaving work,” notes David.