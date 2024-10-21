AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Elton John joins Joni Mitchell for “I’m Still Standing” at the Hollywood Bowl

todayOctober 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Elton John/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney; Joni Mitchell/Taylor Hill/WireImage

When Elton John and Bernie Taupin received the Gershwin Prize for Popular Music earlier this year, Joni Mitchell helped pay tribute to them by performing their song “I’m Still Standing.” And on Oct. 20, Elton returned the favor, singing backup as Joni did the song during her concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

The concert was one of two that Mitchell performed over the weekend, and they were her first two shows in LA in 24 years. For each, the legendary singer/songwriter, 80, was joined by an all-star lineup that included Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox and members of the bands Dawes, Mumford & Sons, Lucius and Fleet Foxes.

In addition to Elton, Meryl Streep joined in the performance of “I’m Still Standing,” according to multiple reports. Mitchell’s concert also included renditions of some of her most famous songs, including “Big Yellow Taxi,” “The Circle Game,” “Both Sides Now” and “A Case of You.”

On his Instagram Story, Elton posted a video of himself embracing and kissing Mitchell. Brandi Carlile popped into the frame and joked, “Mom and dad,” indicating that Elton and Joni are her musical “parents.”

Elton’s surprise appearance comes just a few days after he made a cameo at London’s Royal Albert Hall, joining Dua Lipa for a performance of their hit duet “Cold Heart.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%