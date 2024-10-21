Elton John joins Joni Mitchell for “I’m Still Standing” at the Hollywood Bowl

Elton John/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney; Joni Mitchell/Taylor Hill/WireImage

When Elton John and Bernie Taupin received the Gershwin Prize for Popular Music earlier this year, Joni Mitchell helped pay tribute to them by performing their song “I’m Still Standing.” And on Oct. 20, Elton returned the favor, singing backup as Joni did the song during her concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

The concert was one of two that Mitchell performed over the weekend, and they were her first two shows in LA in 24 years. For each, the legendary singer/songwriter, 80, was joined by an all-star lineup that included Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox and members of the bands Dawes, Mumford & Sons, Lucius and Fleet Foxes.

In addition to Elton, Meryl Streep joined in the performance of “I’m Still Standing,” according to multiple reports. Mitchell’s concert also included renditions of some of her most famous songs, including “Big Yellow Taxi,” “The Circle Game,” “Both Sides Now” and “A Case of You.”

On his Instagram Story, Elton posted a video of himself embracing and kissing Mitchell. Brandi Carlile popped into the frame and joked, “Mom and dad,” indicating that Elton and Joni are her musical “parents.”

Elton’s surprise appearance comes just a few days after he made a cameo at London’s Royal Albert Hall, joining Dua Lipa for a performance of their hit duet “Cold Heart.”