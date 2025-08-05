AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Elton John, Miley Cyrus nominated for World Soundtrack Awards

todayAugust 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Interscope Records

Months after they were nominated for, respectively, an Oscar and a Golden Globe, songs by Elton John and Miley Cyrus are up for an additional honor.

Elton’s duet with Brandi Carlisle “Never Too Late” and Miley’s song “Beautiful that Way” are both nominated for the World Soundtrack Awards, which will be handed out Oct. 15 in Belgium. Elton’s song is from his Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, while Miley’s song is from the Pamela Anderson film The Last Showgirl.

Elton’s song received an Oscar nod, while Miley’s was up for a Golden Globe. At both ceremonies, the songs lost out to “El Mal,” from the film Emilia Pérez. “El Mal” is also up for a World Soundtrack Award. The last two nominees in the category are “Winter Coat,” from the movie Blitz, and “I Lied to You,” from Sinners.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%