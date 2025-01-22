AD
Elton John nominated for GLAAD Media Award

todayJanuary 22, 2025

Elton John is among the notable queer artists receiving nominations for this year’s GLAAD Media Awards.

Elton is nominated in the category of Outstanding Music Artist, for the soundtrack of his Disney+ documentary Never Too Late. Other artists nominated in the category include Billie Eilish, Adam Lambert, Orville Peck, Doechii, Joy Oladokun, Tove Lo, Victoria Monét, Kali Uchis and Omar Apollo.

The annual awards, which will take place in LA on March 27, honor fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues in music, film, television, gaming, podcasting, journalism and more. Other nominees include Wicked, Baby Reindeer, Hacks, Mean Girls, Abbott Elementary, Doctor Who, Top Chef and What We Do in the Shadows.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

