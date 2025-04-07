AD
Elton John on his vision issues: ‘You have to get used to it. … There is a lot more to do’

todayApril 7, 2025

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Elton John seems resigned to the fact that he only has partial vision at the moment, due to an infection in his right eye — but he says the thing that bothers him the most about it has to do with his sons, Zachary and Elijah.

“I can’t see the telly! I haven’t been able to see anything since last July,” Elton tells The Times of London. He can see someone sitting in front of him, but, “I can’t see TV, I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer.”

“It has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up. It’s distressing,” he continues. “You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I’m lucky to have the life I have. I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of [my left eye]. So you say to yourself, just get on with it.”

He adds, “I am, at 78, feeling better than I have ever been. [Losing my vision] is a bastard but we’ll get over it. There is a lot more to do.”

Indeed, Elton says he’s already got plans for a new project, even though he just released Who Believes In Angels? — his new album with Brandi Carlile — on April 4.

He tells the Times, “I’ve done a new, banging dance tune and I want to do an album of pop songs because pop is so good at the moment with people like Chappell Roan and Charli XCX.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

