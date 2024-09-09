AD
Mike FM Music News

Elton John open to working with artists like Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

todaySeptember 9, 2024

Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser

Elton John has had hits collaborating with artists like Dua Lipa and Britney Spears in recent years, and he now says he’d be open to working with even more young female pop stars.

In an interview with Variety connected to the Toronto Film Festival premiere of his documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, Elton mentioned some artists he’d love to work with, including Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Charli XCX.

“There are plenty of young singers around,” he said. “This has been the summer of the great female singers and songwriters.” 

Another artist mentioned was Taylor Swift, with Elton sharing, “She’s a great songwriter, she’s a great artist and she’s a phenomenon.”

He added, “I’ve never seen a phenomenon like that since the Beatles, and she works her a** off, so good luck. Good luck to her.”

Elton John: Never Too Late is set to premiere on Disney+ Dec. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

