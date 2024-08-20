AD
Rev Rock Report

Elton John pays tribute to talk show host Phil Donahue

todayAugust 20, 2024

Elton John has paid tribute to talk show host Phil Donahue, who passed away Sunday from an undisclosed illness at the age of 88.

In a post on Elton’s Instagram Story — credited to Elton, David Furnish and the Elton John AIDS Foundation — Donahue was described as “a trailblazer who gave a voice to those affected by HIV and AIDS when stigma was at its peak.”

One of those voices Donahue had on his show was teenager Ryan White, who contracted AIDS through a blood transfusion.

Elton noted in his tribute that Donahue had Ryan on his show “when it was needed most and emphasized the importance of acceptance and empathy.” He added, “Phil helped to change hearts and minds and his legacy will forever be remembered. Rest in peace Phil.”

Ryan was a frequent guest on Donahue’s daytime talk show. At the time he was fighting with his local school district to be able to remain in school; he became a national spokesperson for the disease.

Elton became close with Ryan and his family. When Ryan died in 1990 at age 18, Elton was one of the pallbearers at his funeral and performed the song “Skyline Pigeon.” He often cited Ryan’s death as one of the things that motivated him to get sober.

