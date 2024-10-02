AD
Mike FM Music News

Elton John performs, jokes about his health, at New York premiere of doc ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’

todayOctober 2, 2024

Courtesy of Disney+

Elton John made an appearance at the New York Film Festival premiere of his upcoming Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late Tuesdaywhere he treated the crowd to a performance of his classic “Tiny Dancer.”

People reports that while speaking to the audience after the screening, Elton joked about his many health ailments over the years.

“To be honest with you, there’s not much of me left. I don’t have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don’t have a prostate,” he said. “I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I’m still here.”

He went on to thank his family — husband David Furnish, who co-directed the film with RJ Cutler, and his two sons, Zachary and Elijah — “for making me the happiest man in the world.”

“I found complete and utter happiness and bliss when I met David and when I had my children, our children. And it satisfied me so much,” he said. “I’ve never felt happiness like I have now.”

Elton John: Never Too Late details Elton’s extraordinary music career and complicated personal life, and follows the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer as he prepares for his final concert in North America at LA’s Dodger Stadium. It’s set to premiere Dec. 13 on Disney+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

