Elton John reacts to Britney Spears’ claim that she’s been dreaming about him

todaySeptember 8, 2025

Britney Spears and Elton John at the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, February, 2013 (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF)

Britney Spears‘ Instagram musings are interesting, to say the least, but now the subject of one of her musings has responded.

Back in 2022, Elton John and Britney teamed up for “Hold Me Closer,” a song that mashed up Elton’s hits “The One” and “Tiny Dancer.” Britney’s first new music in six years, the song became a top-10 hit. And Britney evidently still has a lot of fond feelings for the music icon.

On Instagram Sunday, she reposted a photo from Elton’s Instagram, showing him posing with Heartstopper star Kit Connor during a summer outing. She captioned it, “Sir Elton John. I’ve been thinking of you a lot I keep having the same dream!!! I have another baby and you pick her up and we have tea in London.”

“I bless you and you bless me because our intentions are true blood and I have someone to look up to… I sound silly as pie,” she added.

Elton reposted Britney’s post on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Sending you so much love @britneyspears.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

