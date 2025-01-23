Elton John receives Oscar nomination for his song ‘Never Too Late’

Interscope

Elton John received his fifth Oscar nomination on Thursday.

The nominations for the 97th Annual Academy Awards were announced by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott, and in the category of best original song, Elton was nominated for “Never Too Late,” which he co-wrote with Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt. The song is from his Disney+ documentary of the same name.

On Instagram, he wrote, “It’s an incredible honour to receive this nomination for ‘Never Too Late’, alongside my collaborators Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt. Thank you to the Academy for this nomination and to everyone who helped bring this beautiful song to the world.”

Elton was previously nominated for three songs from The Lion King, and for the song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” from his biopic Rocketman. So far, he’s won twice, for the latter song and for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

Having previously received a Tony and multiple Grammys, in 2024, Elton became an EGOT when he won an Emmy for his Disney+ concert special Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

The Motion Picture Academy announced on Wednesday that it was “moving away from live performances” of the nominated songs for the March 2 Oscar telecast on ABC, and instead, the nominated songwriters will discuss their work.