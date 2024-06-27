AD
Rev Rock Report

Elton John releases Road to Glastonbury video

todayJune 27, 2024

One year ago Elton John gave what he said would be his final U.K. performance by making his first-ever appearance at England’s legendary Glastonbury Festival. On Wednesday he posted a video documenting what went into creating that performance, which received rave reviews.

The video starts at rehearsal week before the June 25, 2023, performance, during which Elton runs through songs like “Tiny Dancer” and “Mona Lisas & Mad Hatters,” coordinates with his special musical guests and talks about changing up the set list from his regular show.

Then we go to the day of the performance and get a peek inside Elton’s green room, where we see him greeting Emily and Michael Eavis, the daughter and father who run the festival. We also see footage of Elton performing with his guests, including The Killers’ Brandon Flowers and Stephen Sanchez. Then there’s footage of Elton performing, with a massive fireworks display and the crowd going wild.

“All I can do is do what I do: bring people together with my music,” he says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

