Elton John sells Atlanta condo for over $7.2 million

todayNovember 1, 2023

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Elton John has found a buyer for his Atlanta home. People reports that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has sold his 13,500-square-foot condo in the Buckhead area for $7,225,000. 

Elton bought a duplex in the building in 1992, then bought five more apartments over the next 20 years, combining them into one four-bedroom space. It has four full bathrooms, including a spa-like bathroom in the primary suite, which also has a sitting area and a huge closet. 

Serving as Elton’s touring base, as he could easily get to most places in the U.S. flying out of Dekalb-Peachtree Airport, the home also held his massive collection of photography and features views of the Atlanta skyline.

And it seems Elton made a hefty profit on the place. He originally had it on the market for just under $5 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

