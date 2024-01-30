AD
Rev Rock Report

Elton John social media campaign wins Anthem Award

todayJanuary 30, 2024

The Elton John AIDs Foundation has been recognized with an Anthem Award for its “Let Your Inner Elton Out” media campaign. 

The Anthem Awards, an offshoot of The Webby Awards, honor the people, organizations and brands that work to inspire others to take action to create change themselves. They’re presented in several categories, and the Elton John Aids Foundation won Best Campaign – Non-Profit in the Human & Civil Rights category.

The “Let Your Inner Elton Out” campaign asked fans to take to social media and dress like him to show their support of the organization’s The Rocket Fund initiative, which aims to raise $125 million toward the goal of ending HIV/AIDS by 2030. The campaign was so successful it helped raise $90.4 million.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

