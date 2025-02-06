Elton John, Taylor Swift, Post Malone & more have Record Store Day releases for you

UMR/EMI

Post Malone is this year’s Record Store Day ambassador, so it’s no surprise that he’s offering fans a special release for this year’s version of the event, scheduled to take place in independent record shops nationwide on April 12.

He’s releasing Post Malone Tribute to Nirvana, the audio of a livestream he did in April 2020, on yellow vinyl. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to MusiCares’ Addiction Recovery/Mental Health Division.

Posty is also featured on Taylor Swift‘s RSD release: a 7-inch single version of “Fortnight” with a remix of the song on the flip side.

Elton John is releasing Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper, from a six-show residency he did at the London venue in 1977. The shows featured Elton on piano, with musical backup by percussionist Ray Cooper. Among the songs included: “Border Song,” “Ticking,” “Roy Rogers,” “Sweet Painted Lady” and “The Greatest Discovery.”

Sting is offering Sting 3.0 Live, a two-LP set of his biggest hits recorded live on his recent Sting 3.0 tour, which found him performing with his new power trio. Songs include “Fields of Gold,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” “Englishman in New York,” “All This Time” and “Message in a Bottle.”

A limited and numbered two-LP version of Wicked: The Soundtrack is pressed on green glitter and pink glitter vinyl and features a bonus track, “Ozdust Duet” — which had previously only been available digitally — and a poster.

Sam Smith has The BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, a two-LP live album they recorded in 2024 with a full orchestra. It includes live versions of “I’m Not the Only One,” “Stay With Me,” “Dancing With a Stranger,” “Too Good at Goodbyes,” “Unholy,” and the standards “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “My Funny Valentine.”