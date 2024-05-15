AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Elton John thanks Apple Music for including ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ on its Best Albums list

todayMay 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Mercury/UMe

Elton John is showing his gratitude after one of his records was named to Apple Music’s list of the 100 Best Albums. 

“THANK YOU @APPLEMUSIC FOR NAMING GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD ONE OF THE #100BESTALBUMS!” he wrote on his Instagram story, after the 1973 release landed at #78.

Apple Music has been slowly revealing their 100 Best Albums list, so far sharing those that have placed from 70 to 100.  

Other albums making the list include Steely Dan’s Aja at 73, Neil Young‘s After The Gold Rush at 81, Patti Smith‘s Horses at 83, AC/DC‘s Back in Black at 90 and EaglesHotel California at 99.

Released October 5, 1973, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road featured such future Elton classics as “Candle in the Wind,” “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” “Bennie and the Jets” and the title track.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%