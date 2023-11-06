AD
Rev Rock Report

Elton John, The Who win Scottish Music Awards

todayNovember 6, 2023

Elton John and Davey Johnstone; Peter Wafzig/Redferns via Getty Images

Neither of them are Scottish, but Elton John and The Who were among the winners at the Scottish Music Awards, held November 4 in Glasgow.

Elton received the Global Artist Award, which was accepted by his bandmate, Scot Davey Johnstone. But when Johnstone was given the Outstanding Achievement Award, Elton appeared via video to congratulate him.

According to the Scottish Sun, Elton said to Johnstone, “You’re certainly the best guitarist, I think, to ever come out of Scotland, and that’s saying a lot. I’ve had the best time playing alongside you … you’re an incredible musician and have been with me so long.”

“You’ve always inspired me with your brilliance. I can’t think of anyone who deserves this award more than you and I love you dearly,” he added.

The Who won the Icon Award, and Roger Daltrey accepted remotely. The Scottish Music Awards ceremony raises money for Nordoff & Robbins, the U.K.’s largest music therapy charity, which The Who has supported for decades.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

