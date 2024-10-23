AD
Elton John to appear on Dua Lipa’s concert special

todayOctober 23, 2024

Disney/Jennifer Pottheiser

Elton John will make a special appearance on an upcoming concert special starring pop star Dua Lipa.

An Evening with Dua Lipa — capturing her special one-off concert at Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 17 — is heading to TV screens later this year. It will feature John and Dua performing their duet “Cold Heart,” which interpolates several Elton songs, including “Rocket Man” and “Sacrifice.”

“I wanted to remember this show forever so we captured it to share with you too,” Dua wrote alongside the trailer for the special Wednesday on Instagram. “ONE NIGHT ONLY with me, my band, The Heritage Orchestra and the one and only Elton John at Royal Albert Hall coming soon to @CBStv and @itv @itvxofficial … who’s ready to see thissss?!!!!”

An Evening with Dua Lipa will premiere Dec. 15 on CBS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

