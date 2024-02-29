Elton John’s auction is over — and it made more than $20 million

Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II

The first day of Elton John‘s much-hyped Goodbye Peachtree Road Christie’s auction, which featured items from his home in Atlanta, Georgia, brought in $8 million. But that was only the first day; it turns out the entire event pulled in more than $20 million.

According to ArtandObject.com, the auction spanned two live sales and six online auctions, and earned $20.5 million. The live sales together brought in $14.5 million. Top sellers included artwork, photographs, Elton’s Bentley convertible, and Cartier and Rolex watches.

As for the online auctions, a jewelry-focused one brought in $1.7 million, while a 120-item collection of nude images, statues and gold crosses went for $1.1 million. Artwork and home decor brought in $1.3 million, and photographs of rock stars and celebrities brought in just under $588,000.

Meanwhile, a collection of all of Elton’s Versace-brand stuff, including clothing, furniture and jewelry, earned just under $575,000.

After owning it for more than 30 years, Elton sold the Atlanta duplex for more than $7 million in November. The reason he did so was practical: Now that he’s no longer on tour, he doesn’t need a central hub like Atlanta’s DeKalb-Peachtree Airport to fly in and out of.