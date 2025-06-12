Elton John’s ‘Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper’ getting wide release in July

UMe

Elton John’s April Record Store Day contribution was a vinyl edition of the live album Elton John – Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper, and now the album is getting wider release.

The album features songs recorded during a May 1977 six-show residency at London’s iconic Rainbow Theatre with percussion legend Ray Cooper. During the residency and the tour that followed, Elton played alone at the piano for the first half of the show, then was joined by Cooper for the second half.

Elton is now set to release the album digitally, on CD and on vinyl on July 25. It will feature 12 tracks, with the CD and digital versions getting a bonus track, “Goodbye.”

“I’m delighted that Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper will be available for my fans to enjoy,” Elton shares. “It’s an album I’m incredibly proud of, and listening back to it, I’m astounded by how great it sounds. The freedom I felt playing with just the two of us is something I will always remember.”

Elton John – Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper is available for preorder now. Here is the track list:

“The Greatest Discovery”

“Border Song”

“Cage The Songbird”

“Where To Now St. Peter?”

“Ticking”

“Better Off Dead” w/Ray Cooper

“Sweet Painted Lady”

“Tonight” w/Ray Cooper

“Idol” w/Ray Cooper

“I Feel Like A Bullet (In The Gun Of Robert Ford)” w/Ray Cooper

“Roy Rogers”

“Dan Dare (Pilot Of The Future)”

“Goodbye” (CD and digital only)