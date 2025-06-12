AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Elton John’s ‘Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper’ getting wide release in July

todayJune 12, 2025

Background
share close
AD
UMe

Elton John’s April Record Store Day contribution was a vinyl edition of the live album Elton John – Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper, and now the album is getting wider release.

The album features songs recorded during a May 1977 six-show residency at London’s iconic Rainbow Theatre  with percussion legend Ray Cooper. During the residency and the tour that followed, Elton played alone at the piano for the first half of the show, then was joined by Cooper for the second half.

Elton is now set to release the album digitally, on CD and on vinyl on July 25. It will feature 12 tracks, with the CD and digital versions getting a bonus track, “Goodbye.”

“I’m delighted that Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper will be available for my fans to enjoy,”  Elton shares. “It’s an album I’m incredibly proud of, and listening back to it, I’m astounded by how great it sounds. The freedom I felt playing with just the two of us is something I will always remember.”

Elton John – Live from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper is available for preorder now. Here is the track list:
“The Greatest Discovery”
“Border Song”
“Cage The Songbird”
“Where To Now St. Peter?”
“Ticking”
“Better Off Dead” w/Ray Cooper
“Sweet Painted Lady”
“Tonight” w/Ray Cooper
“Idol” w/Ray Cooper
“I Feel Like A Bullet (In The Gun Of Robert Ford)” w/Ray Cooper
“Roy Rogers”
“Dan Dare (Pilot Of The Future)”
“Goodbye” (CD and digital only)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%