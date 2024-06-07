Elton John’s most-streamed song? It’s not one of his ’70s classics

EMI/Interscope

You might think that Elton John‘s most-streamed song would be one of his beloved classics, like “Tiny Dancer,” “Crocodile Rock” or “I’m Still Standing.” But it seems that title goes to a record he put out in 2021.

Elton announced on Instagram, “WOW! Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) with the fabulous Dua Lipa has hit 2 BILLION streams on Spotify! Thank you to all the fans for the love and support to make this my most streamed track.”

“Cold Heart” was a mash-up of four songs by Elton: “Rocket Man,” “Sacrifice,” “Kiss the Bride” and “Where’s the Shoorah,” which were released in 1972, 1983, 1989 and 1976, respectively. It won the Collaboration of the Year trophy at the American Music Awards and Top Dance/Electronic Song at the Billboard Music Awards in 2022.

“Cold Heart” also hit #1 in Elton and Dua’s home country of the U.K., and gave Elton the title of first solo artist to place a single in the top 10 on the U.K. chart in six different decades.

Elton announced the news on Instagram on June 6, which just so happened to be the 55th anniversary of his 1969 debut album, Empty Sky.