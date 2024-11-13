AD
Rev Rock Report

Elvis Costello added to Jesse Malin benefit concert

todayNovember 13, 2024

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Elvis Costello has been added to the lineup of the upcoming benefit concert for longtime New York City punk fixture Jesse Malin.

The already sold-out show, taking place Dec. 1 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, will help raise money for Malin, who suffered a spinal stroke in 2023 that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

“I’m totally blown away that Elvis Costello will be joining us at @beacontheatre in December at the benefit for my recovery,” Malin shared on Instagram. “I’ve been a fan since the late 70s and have seen him play in that room at least 15 times. He’s such a brilliant writer and singer, and he always plays with so much power and conviction.”

In addition to Malin and Costello, the concert will feature Lucinda Williams, Jakob Dylan, members of Counting Crows, Rickie Lee Jones and others, with Malin teasing, “More surprises to come.”

Costello also appeared on the Malin benefit album, Silver Patron Saints, which came out in September. He appeared on the song “Room 13” with Malin and Williams. Other artists on the record included Bruce Springsteen, Green Day‘s Billie Joe ArmstrongRage Against the Machine‘s Tom MorelloBleachers and the late MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

