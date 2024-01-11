AD
Rev Rock Report

Elvis Costello, Christopher Cross set for The Nearness of You Concert benefiting cancer research

todayJanuary 11, 2024

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Elvis Costello and Christopher Cross are among the artists set to perform at The Nearness of You Concert, happening February 6 at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City.

The event, which will honor 15-time Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Michael Brecker, will also feature performances by Costello’s wife Diana Krall, jazz singer Dianne Reeves and saxophonist Branford Marsalis.

The concert is a benefit to support cancer research at Columbia University’s Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center. Previous Nearness of You concerts featured artists such as James TaylorPaul Simon and Chaka Khan, and have raised nearly $5 million for cancer research.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

