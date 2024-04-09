AD
Elvis Costello, Nile Rodgers set for 70th anniversary of Newport Jazz Festival

todayApril 9, 2024

Elvis Costello and Nile Rodgers & Chic are among the artists set to play the 2024 Newport Jazz Festival, which is the 70th year of the festival.

This year’s event is going down August 2-4 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island.

Other artists confirmed for the festival include André 3000, Brittany Howard, Thievery Corporation and Meshell Ndegeocello.

Special three-day tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 9, at 1 p.m. ET for 24 hours only, with all other ticket types going on sale Wednesday, April 10, at 1 p.m. ET. Ticket information and a complete lineup can be found at newportjazz.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

