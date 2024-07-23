Elvis Costello & The Imposters to headline benefit for Connecticut’s Ridgefield Playhouse

Jordi Vidal/Redferns

Elvis Costello & The Imposters are set to headline a benefit concert for the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

The rocker, with special guest Charlie Sexton, will headline the theater’s Fall Gala, happening Nov. 9.

According to a post on Elvis’ Instagram, “All proceeds will support the Playhouse, ensuring the continued success and growth of theater programs.” The nonprofit performing arts center opened in 2000 and holds more than 200 live shows for more than 100,000 patrons each year.

A Ridgefield Playhouse member presale is happening now, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. More info can be found at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have been touring with Daryl Hall this summer. The tour wraps on Thursday in Vienna, Virginia. Elvis is also scheduled to play the Newport Folk Festival on Aug. 3. A complete list of dates can be found at elviscostello.com.