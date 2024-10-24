AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Elvis Costello to make gallery appearances at art showing debut

todayOctober 24, 2024

Art by Elvis Costello/photo courtesy of Wentworth Gallery

Elvis Costello is ready to show off his art with an exclusive collection at two Wentworth Gallery locations in Florida.

The rocker will make an appearance at his art showing debut, taking place Jan. 10 at the Wentworth Gallery at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, and Jan. 11 at the Wentworth Gallery at Boca Raton Town Center Mall.

According to a press release, the rocker’s art “challenges norms and invites deeper interpretation revealing the same spirit that defines his career.”

“Elvis Costello is one of our generation’s greatest storytellers. This is obvious from his song writing and book publication,” Wentworth Gallery’s Christian O’Mahony shares. “It is now equally apparent from his visual artwork. His art is sometimes playful, sometimes solemn, but always thought provoking and entertaining.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

