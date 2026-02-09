Embrace The Dark Side: Seahawks beat Patriots to win Super Bowl 29-13

Sam Darnold #14 and Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(SANTA CLARA, Calif) — Dominating the New England Patriots in a defensive game, the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl 60, 29-13. It was the franchise’s second Super Bowl title in its history.

After a first half that had no touchdowns and ended with the Seahawks leading purely on field goal points courtesy of kicker Jason Myers, Seattle scored the first touchdown of the game in fourth quarter, bringing the Seahawks’ lead to 19-0.

The Pats eventually scored two touchdowns of their own, also in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to beat Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold and his team. Darnold is now the first starting quarterback in history to win a Super Bowl after playing with more than five teams.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III was named MVP, finishing the night with 135 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards. He’s the first running back to be named Super Bowl MVP since 1998.

Myers, meanwhile, set a Super Bowl record by scoring five field goals.