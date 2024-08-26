AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Emilia Clarke to star in, produce Peacock spy series ‘Ponies’

todayAugust 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Photo: Ryan Pfluger

Emilia Clarke has been tapped to star in Ponies, a spy show that has just been given a series order by Peacock.

According to the streamer, the series takes place in 1977 in Moscow, centering on two “Ponies,” that is “persons of no interest” in intelligence speak.

The pair “work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives.”

Clarke will play Bea, “an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants.” Her cohort, Twila, “is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place.”

Ponies will be directed, executive produced and co-written by Susanna FogelDavid Iserson will serve as co-writer and showrunner.

Clarke will also serve as executive producer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%