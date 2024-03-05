AD
Emily Blunt, America Ferrera, Ben Kingsley and more announced as final round of Oscar presenters

todayMarch 5, 2024

On Tuesday, the producers of Sunday’s Oscars telecast announced the final round of presenters for this year’s 96th annual awards.

Oppenheimer nominee Emily Blunt will join Barbie nominees America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, as well as Oscar winners Ben Kingsley, Sally Field, Steven Spielberg, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz and Forest Whitaker for the big night.

Ariana Grande, Anya Taylor-Joy, Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo, Tim Robbins and Melissa McCarthy will also take to the podium.

Previously revealed presenters include former Academy Award winners Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Al Pacino, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer and Michelle Yeoh.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, at the new time of 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

