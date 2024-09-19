Emily Blunt reflects on ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, ‘A Quiet Place’

Good Morning America

Emily Blunt is looking back on some of the biggest roles of her career.

The actress, who was nominated earlier this year for her first Academy Award for her performance in the 2023 blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer, sat down with Good Morning America to chat about the beloved The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and the scary A Quiet Place (2018).

Reflecting on her first day of shooting The Devil Wears Prada, Blunt called it a “nerve-racking” experience because “it was my first big movie and I didn’t know what to expect.”

“I remember how kind Annie Hathaway was to me,” she recalled of her co-star, Anne Hathaway.

“And David Frankel, the director, created such a fun environment,” she added. “You could improv, you could chuck in a thing you wanted in there, and there were no mistakes.”

One thing she said stuck out to her about her first day on set was how she “fell practically on Meryl Streep” during a scene that required her to run down a corridor in high heels, which she admitted she is “not very good at walking in.”

“I just fell over, clipboard and all, just clattering to the floor,” she said, recalling how her co-star didn’t break character.

Fast-forward 12 years later and Blunt found herself diving into a new genre — horror — by starring alongside husband John Krasinski in A Quiet Place, which Krasinski also directed.

She quickly learned “how tiring it is to be constantly hyperventilating and terrified.” But Blunt said watching Krasinski direct his first film showed her a new side of him.

“You kind of see that your partner kind of has a superpower you didn’t know they had,” she gushed. “It was really extraordinary to build that together.”