‘Emily in Paris’ assistant director Diego Borella dies at 47 while filming season 5

todayAugust 23, 2025

Lily Collins as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris.’ Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

Diego Borella, an assistant director on Emily in Paris, has died at the age of 47.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the Emily in Paris production family,” a Paramount Television Studios spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Borella collapsed on Thursday, Aug. 21, while filming the Netflix series’ fifth season in Italy, local outlets La Repubblica, Il Messaggero and Corriere della Sera reported.

The incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. local time during preparations for a final scene at Hotel Danieli in Venice.

According to local reports, medical personnel on set attempted to revive Borella, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Production on season five of Emily in Paris was temporarily suspended following Borella’s death, Il Messaggero reported.

Filming resumed on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Netflix recently released a first look at the new season and announced it will premiere on Dec. 18.

Written by: ABC News

