AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Emma Corrin on acting with rats for ‘Nosferatu’: ’30 of them were on my bare chest’

todayDecember 3, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Focus Features

Emma Corrin got up close and personal with rats for the film Nosferatu.

The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, told Deadline they filmed a scene for the upcoming horror film where many rats swarmed them.

“30 of them were on my bare chest,” Corrin said. “Honestly, I was being very brave about it. I was very much stoic, being very British about it, really. And then we were in the scene, and I had no top on, and it was just horrible.”

Corrin went on to say how awful the smell of the rats was.

“The smell is something that you can’t imagine. And the incontinence was a thing that I really didn’t expect, but was terrible. … It was grim,” Corrin said. “They loved my hair, so they would go and sit in the wig and get all up in my face. Do you watch I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!? You know when they had to put their hand in the box with the tarantulas? It was a bit like that, I won’t lie.”

The film’s director, Robert Eggers, estimates that 5,000 live rats were used in the making of the movie.

“The big thing that makes it difficult is that we had to contain them for their safety with plexiglass that you don’t see on camera,” Eggers said. “But what was more challenging was for Emma Corrin, who has live rats placed on their body, and they’re incontinent or defecating and urinating on Emma take, after take, after take. That’s difficult.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%