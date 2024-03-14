AD
Emma Stone’s next collab with ‘Poor Things’ director gets June 2025 release date

todayMarch 14, 2024

After Poor Things took home four Oscars, including a Best Actress trophy for its producer Emma Stone, she’s lining up her next projects with director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The pair’s next collab, Kinds of Kindness, will hit theaters on June 21, 2025, its distributor Searchlight has announced.

Kinds of Kindness will star Stone, as well as her Poor Things collaborators Margaret Qualley and Willem Dafoe, joined by Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Hunter Schafer and Joe Alwyn.

The plot of the already-shot picture is still under wraps, but to the U.K.’s The Guardian late last year, co-writer and director Lanthimos said it’s a contemporary film set in the U.S. that tells three different stories, with its cast playing three different parts in each. “It was almost like making three films, really,” he revealed.

At the time, he said it is “great” working so frequently with Stone, noting that “apart from her being an incredible actress, it’s just being able to communicate with someone without having to explain anything, without having to use too many words. Just getting it.”

The pair previously collaborated on Oscar winner The Favourite and a short film called Bleat; according to Variety, they want to re-team for an adaptation of the South Korean fantasy comedy Save the Green Planet.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

