AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Emmys in memoriam segment forgets Shelley Duvall, Chita Rivera and more

todaySeptember 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Frank Micelotta

It’s nearly inevitable that after any awards show, people will notice some celebrity names were omitted from the in memoriam segment, and Sunday night’s Emmys were no exception. 

The names of Shelley Duvall, Chita Rivera, Tyler Christopher and Johnny Wactor didn’t appear during Jelly Roll‘s heartfelt song tribute to the stars who had recently passed.

Former General Hospital star Christopher passed away at age 50 on Oct. 31, 2023; Chita Rivera died at 91 on Jan. 30. Wactor, another veteran of General Hospital, was fatally shot in Los Angeles during a robbery on May 25. He was 37. Duvall died at 75 years old on July 11.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%