Enrique Iglesias welcomes fourth child with Anna Kournikova

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias leave the Orange Carpet for the Miami Dolphins versus New York Jets game at Sun Life Stadium on September 26, 2010 in Miami, Florida. (John Parra/WireImage)

Enrique Iglesias has been out of the spotlight for quite some time, but now we know what he’s been doing: He and his partner, ex-tennis star Anna Kournikova, just welcomed their fourth child.

The couple posted a photo on Instagram of the new arrival, sleeping peacefully while wearing a pink-and-blue-striped beanie, next to a stuffed sloth. The caption includes the baby’s birth date: It reads, “My Sunshine 12.17.2025.”

It’s not clear what the baby’s sex is; the name wasn’t revealed, either.

According to Billboard, Enrique and Anna also share twins Nicholas and Lucy, who are 8, and daughter Mary, 5. When Mary arrived in January of 2020, Enrique used the same caption, writing, “My Sunshine 01.30.2020.”

Enrique, whose hits include “Hero,” “Bailamos,” “Be With You,” “Escape,” “I Like It” and “Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You),” released his most recent album, Final (Vol. 2), in 2024.